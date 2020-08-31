‘Trick or treat,’ Spirit Halloween now open at Salmon Run Mall

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The countdown to Halloween has begun at the Salmon Run Mall.

The mall announced on August 31 that the seasonal store is officially open at the Hobby Lobby end, past Christopher and Banks. Spirit Halloween, noted as the nation’s largest Halloween retailer, announced they will safely open more than 1,400 locations nationwide.

“We are passionate about Halloween and are fully committed to returning with a full fleet of stores because our guests share our passion,” said Spirit Halloween CEO Steven Silverstein. “Halloween restores hopefulness and provides an outlet for escape. Yes, the world has changed, but there are so many ways to participate and enjoy Halloween.”

According to Spirit, to address COVID-19 concerns, the store will include capacity limits, store associate trainings on hand hygiene and disinfection protocols, single-use disposable microfiber wipes and hospital-grade disinfectant.

Additionally, all Salmon Run Mall customers are encouraged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing while visiting all stores.

The Salmon Run Mall updated their business hours on August 26. Doors to the mall are open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

