MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Three people from Malone are facing charges stemming a police pursuit in the early afternoon of Wednesday, August 30 in Franklin County.

New York State Police arrested 33-year-old Christopher Snyder, 38-year-old Howard Petell and 37-year-old Megan O’Neill after on multiple charges. Troopers tried to initiate a stop on a gray 2008 Subaru Impreza, but the operator of the vehicle failed to comply. The vehicle was traveling south County Route 5, in the town of Dickinson, in a reckless manner, and at a high rate of speed.

The operator lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle came to rest on the west shoulder of the roadway. Troopers approached the vehicle and found Snyder was the operator of the vehicle while Petell and O’Neill were passengers. All three were interviewed regarding the incident and located inside of the vehicle was a BB pistol, accessible by all occupants. Snyder, Petell, and O’Neill were taken into custody.

The group was arrested and transported to state police headquarters in Malone for processing. State police administrated standard field sobriety test on Snyder, which he failed. He then refused to provide a breath and blood sample.

Snyder was charged with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving. He was arraigned in the Town of Malone Court, where he was remanded to Franklin County Jail.

Petell was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon-previous conviction and was also arraigned in the Town of Malone Court, where he was remanded to Franklin County Jail.

O’Neill was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Dickinson Court for a later date in October. She was known to have an active warrant through Town of Malone Court. O’Neill was arraigned on the warrant and released on her own recognizances.