OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – Three people are facing multiple drug charges after an arrest on Tuesday, September 26 in the town of Oswegatchie.

St. Lawrence County Sheriffs arrested 44-year-old Patrick Martino and 36-year-old Ashley Fuller, who are both from Ogdensburg, and 42-year-old Geoffery Peay of Brooklyn after executing a search warrant on Tuesday night.

Police allegedly confiscated eight ounces of cocaine, 22 grams of fentanyl, packing items, digital scales and over $3,500 in cash.

All were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, which is a felony. That charge occurs when there is alleged possession of eight ounces or more of a narcotic.

All three were arraigned in the Town of Hermon Court and remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility without bail.

Sheriffs deputies were assisted by Massena Police, Ogdensburg Police, New York State Police, U.S. Border Patrol, Homeland Security and the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force.