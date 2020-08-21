Trip to Canada cancelled? Receive a free coffee and donut from Tim Hortons

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Did you have to cancel your trip to Canada? Tim Hortons is helping to provide a “Taste of Canada.”

Beginning August 20, any U.S. resident who missed or cancelled a spring or summer trip to Canada is eligible for a free medium coffee and donut.

To be participate, those interested must have an active registered Tims Reward account linked to an email address. Participants must then email their trip cancellation story to the canadian coffee chain.

The first 100,000 to respond will receive the “Taste of Canada” offer. The free coffee and donut can be redeemed at any U.S. Tim Hortons restaurant through September 14, 2020.

Those interested must submit their story by August 31, 2020.

