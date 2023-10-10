MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 50-year-old Massena man is facing multiple charges after an alleged altercation in St. Lawrence County last month.

New York State Police arrested Mark Buffman on Saturday, September 7. Authorities at 9:05 a.m. on Friday, September 22 were informed physical altercation that occurred on State Highway 56 in the town of Louisville.

An investigation determined Buffham and the victim were involved in a verbal argument which turned physical when he struck the victim in the back of the head with his fist. When the victim was struck, it caused the victims glasses to fall off and damage them.

Buffham was arrested and processed at the state police headquarters at Massena regarding the incident. He was issued a criminal summons for the harassment charge and an appearance ticket for the criminal mischief charge.

He was charged with second-degree harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Both tickets are returnable to the Town of Louisville Court for a later date in November.