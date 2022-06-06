CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — A New York State Police patrol vehicle was struck in the rear after another vehicle failed to move over on I-81.

According to NYSP, around 11:30 a.m. on June 5 Trooper Matthew Young exited his patrol vehicle to remove debris that was obstructing traffic in the center lane on I-81 in the town of Cicero. The accident occurred when a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 37-year-old Jonathan D. Bumpus from Cortland failed to see the patrol vehicle with its lights activated and struck the rear of the car.

Bumpus was transported to Upstate University Hospital with minor injuries. Trooper Young was not injured in the crash.

Bumpus was issued traffic tickets for Speeding, and Failure to Exercise Due Care when Passing a Stopped Emergency Vehicle. NYSP reminded motorists to slow down and move over when they see police vehicles, emergency vehicles, tow trucks, or any incident on the roadway. State Police were assisted at the scene by Cicero Fire Department.