Tuesday: 20 St. Lawrence County residents test positive for COVID-19

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Tuesday, 20 St. Lawrence County residents tested positive for the coronavirus.

This was confirmed in a daily report from St. Lawrence County Public Health bringing the total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases to-date to 6,754.

Of the positive cases, 152 remain active, six are hospitalized and 6,508 have been released from isolation.

Additionally, 94 residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

As of April 4, 273,500 COVID-19 tests have been performed in St. Lawrence County.

Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Testing is by appointment only.