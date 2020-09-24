Tug Hill Artisan Roasters receives grant for in-house improvements

CASTORLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A popular local coffee roasting company has been awarded funds to help improve products and launch new customer service features.

Tug Hill Artisan Roasters LLC., was recently awarded grant funding through the Lewis County Microenterprise Grant Fund. The Lewis-County based company will receive $26,000 for in-house improvements.

According to the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce, the county-based microenterprise grant fund was awarded through the New York State Homes and Community Renewal Office. The fund benefits small businesses throughout the County.

The $26,000 grant will help Tug Hill Artisan Roasters install new refrigeration, afterburn equipment and development of a new cell phone app for online orders.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.