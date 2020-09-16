Tug Hill Commission releases ten year Black River Initiative Progress

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A ten year progress report regarding the progress of the Black River Initiative is now available to the public.

In partnership with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the New York State Tug Hill Commission has released “Black River Initiative Progress Report: 2010-2020.” The ten year detailed report covers efforts of agencies, communities and local organizations under the Black River Initiative.

The Black River Initiative is a project focused on improving and protecting water quality, recreation and communities along the Black River.

The recently release 26-page report focuses on the Black River Watershed Management plan, gaps and challenges, outreach and engagement and also includes survey results and next steps.

Several plans throughout the past ten years including the 2010 Black River Watershed Management Plan and the 2012 Black River Trail Scenic Byway Corridor Management Plan have provided foundations to advance efforts and new projects.

“This report demonstrates and quantifies stakeholder effort spent improving the environment and economy of the Black River Watershed,” stated Executive Director of the NYS Tug Hill Commission Katie Malinowski. “The river is a critical asset to all watershed communities, and we are happy to be part of this important work.”

With quality of life in mid, the Black River watershed spans 1.2 million acres in Jefferson, Lewis, Oneia, Herkimer and Hamilton Counties. The river runs through the city of Watertown, villages of Dexter, Carthage, Copenhagen, Lowville and Old Forge.

The NYS Tug Hill Commission is also encouraging local residents to share ideas regarding the report through and online survey.

The commission is set to host a webinar on September 30 to share highlights and opportunities for engagement.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.