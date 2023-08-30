WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Tug Hill Commission will host its annual Trash Bash in several locations during over the next two months.

Participants have removed over 6,000 pounds of trash from the Black River Watershed, which has filled over 350 trash bags over the last 13 years. The Tug Hill Commission is partnering with the Soil and Water Conservation Districts of Jefferson and Lewis Counties to host cleanups on September 13th and 26th, respectively.

The Black River Trash Bash raises community awareness for healthy shorelines and watersheds by engaging citizens of all ages and in their local watershed cleanup efforts. This event is also part of a broader citizen-science data collection project and a worldwide effort to promote clean water.

The Black River Trash Bash is part of the ongoing Adopt-a-Beach program through the Alliance for the Great Lakes, which uses data collected from these cleanups to study plastic pollution sources and better inform policy-makers on ways to protect the Great Lakes.

The Black River Trash Bash was born out of a grassroots effort to draw attention to the Black River after its watershed management plan was completed in 2010. It encompasses cleanup events at multiple sites in Jefferson, Lewis, and Hamilton counties, and would welcome new sites in Oneida and Herkimer counties

For more information or to volunteer, contact Gabriel Yerdon at gabriel@tughill.org or 315-785-2387.