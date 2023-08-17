GLENFIELD, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Tug Hill Commission and Association of Towns of the State of New York are teaming up to give training on financial requirements and regulations for town governments on Tuesday, September 26 and Wednesday, September 27 at the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center on 5836 State Route 12 in Glenfield.

Instructor Laird Petrie will provide a two-day, comprehensive training on town governments requirements and regulations related to budgeting and accounting. Both sessions will run from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Here is the schedule:

is designed to cover topics that will be beneficial for elected town officials as well as bookkeepers, accountants, and comptrollers. Day Two: is designed to assist town bookkeepers, accountants, and comptrollers to record day to day financial transactions and generate necessary financial reports to the town board and outside agencies.

The cost is $75 for a one-day registration; $125 for a two-day registration, and both days include breakfast and lunch. Materials are also included. Attendees are asked to sign up by Friday, September 15 at THCBudgetSchool.eventbrite.com.

For more information, contact the Tug Hill Commission at 315-785-2380.