WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Tug Hill Commission will host the first of four virtual Winter

Wildlife Webinars at 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 16.

This first webinar will spotlight the fisher, in collaboration with the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), to deliver a comprehensive exploration of fisher populations on Tug Hill.

Join the meeting virtually as DEC staff biologist Tim Pyszczynski presents findings from a recent survival and reproduction study, shedding light on the unique dynamics of fisher populations on both Tug Hill and in the Adirondacks.

Topics will include the historical presence of fisher on Tug Hill, range distribution, general fisher ecology, historic and emerging threats to fisher populations, and interactions with species such as marten and beaver. Registration is required and available at tinyurl.com/TugHillFisher.

Pyszczynski graduated with a bachelor’s degree in wildlife management from SUNY Cobleskill in 2012 and has been employed by the DEC Bureau of Wildlife for almost ten years, seven as a regional furbearer biologist. Apart from the DEC, he has worked as a wildlife technician in various locations across the country for other universities, state agencies, and consulting companies.

Subsequent webinars will tentatively feature the river otter, bobcat, and the diverse bird species that rely on Tug Hill throughout the year. Stay tuned for more information as we continue to explore and celebrate the rich wildlife diversity of the Tug Hill region.