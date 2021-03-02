Tug Hill Commission upcoming webinar to address climate change in North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An upcoming online event will address how climate change is impacting the North Country.

The Tug Hill Commission is set to host a free webinar titled “A New Climate on Both Large and Small Scales,” where Meteorologist David Eichorn will discuss Tug Hill’s changing climate and changing local weather.

According to the Commission Eichorn will specifically discuss data releated to climate change through a meteorological perspective; addressing how a warmer Arctic can impact the Northeastern weather. Additionally included will be the El Nino and La Nina cycle and an explanation of the “Polar Vortex.”

The Tug Hill Commission shared that Eichorn previously spoke at the 2018 Black River Watershed Conference and that it “is excited to now make his updated presentation available to a broader audience.”

David Eichorn is a meteorologist with over 30 years of experience. He has won awards for severe weather coverage and for educating the public in the science of meteorology.

The Tug Hill Commission’s free webinar, “A New Climate on Both Large and Small Scales,” will be held on March 25, 2021 at 7 p.m. Interested participants can register online.