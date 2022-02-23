WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Tug Hill Land Trust’s Executive Director Linda Garrett has announced her retirement.

This was confirmed by the Land Trust on February 23. Garrett is leaving the Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust after serving in the role for 20 years.

The Land Trust said that Garrett is moving from the North Country later this year to be with her family.

“It will be challenging to fill Linda’s shoes,” Land Trust Board Chair Robert Keller said in a press release. “For over 20 years, she has been key to our efforts to protect the Tug Hill region’s most important wildlands, working forests and farms.”

The organization has now begun its nationwide search for a new executive director, with the search being led by Land Trust Board Member Melanie Parker Geurtsen.

“The new executive director is slated to start work this summer, with Linda assisting in bringing our new executive director up to speed before she leaves,” Geurtsen added.

The Tug Hill Land Trust is based in Watertown, New York, but works throughout the Tug Hill region, which encompasses over 2,100 square miles. The Land Trust also works with Fort Drum to protect land on the military base.

Additionally, the THLT owns three public conservation areas in its region and a fourth is being created near the Lewis and Oneida county border. However, most of its work is done through conservation easements on private lands. These lands stay private, on tax rolls, and are protected indefinitely.

Applications for the Tug Hill Land Trust’s executive director position are now open and will be accepted through March 23, 2022.

More information can be found on the Land Trust’s website.