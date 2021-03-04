Tug Hill Land Trust receives $30K gift to create new public conservation area in Jefferson County

THTLT’s newest public conservation area on French Settlement Road, in the town of Lorraine, in southernmost Jefferson County, NY.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new public conservation area is in the works in the Southern Jefferson County.

This area pioneered by the Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust, will be located on French Settlement Road in the town of Lorraine and will include a new parking area, trails, signage and educational programming.

According to the Land Trust, these enhancements were supported through a gift of $30,000 from Pure Water for Life.

“Only months ago, Dr. Marvin Reimer made a wonderful gift to THTLT of a 121-acre property that will help THTLT tell the story of the Heart of Tug Hill forests and the history of settlement,” said THTLT Executive Director Linda Garrett. “But we thought it would be years before we could improve the public access by building a parking area, trails and educational programs for the property – and then came this amazing gift from PWfL!”

The Land Trust shared that the vision for the new French Settlement Road public conservation area is to improve access by creating a parking area large enough for a school bus and several cars, non-motorize trails and an all-access trail.

Pure Water for Life President Robert Tibbetts also commented on the gift.

“I knew about the work of THTLT through my involvement in the Cooperative Tug Hill Council, and thought the mission of THTLT and PWfL were similar”, shared Tibbetts. “The PWfL board felt this gift would really have a lasting and positive impact on this project.”

Additionally, the recent $30,000 gift will help the Land Trust to create interpretive signage along trails, maps and wildlife viewing areas.

The Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust confirmed that they have began work on the parking area and trail location. It plans to start construction on the parking area as soon as possible.