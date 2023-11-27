LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country is preparing for the first snowstorm of the season.

Lake effect snow warnings took effect in Jefferson and Lewis Counties on November 27. The National Weather Service has warned that snow could accumulate over two feet across the Tug Hill Plateau.

This has resulted in the deployment of snow plows from local towns, counties and New York State.

“The towns, they’re out there taking care of a lot of the county roads for us,” Lewis County Highway Superintendent Timothy Hunt explained. “They’ve already been out there taking care of them. And the same with the state. And everybody’s prepared. We do this all the time.”

Because temperatures have recently been mild and this is the first snowstorm of the season, Hunt warned that roads could be increasingly dangerous.

“So with the ground temperature being this warm, when the snow falls on it and then people drive on it, it’ll take that snow and it’ll instantly freeze it and it’ll become ice and it will become very slippery,” he said. “So they’ll be putting sand on that to get traction.”

In anticipation of the impending storm, the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services has prepared assets and shelter supplies. This includes generators, chainsaws, portable heaters and water.

The State Department of Transportation has thousands of plows at the ready. Snow removal crews will be deployed in the hardest hit areas.

“We’re going to be watching the bands very carefully,” Hunt expressed. “We have dispatchers on 24/7 to be monitoring the roads. We staff all winter long as if we’re plowing twenty-four hours a day.”

Although plows will be working around the clock, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has also urged people to stay home and avoid any unnecessary during the storm.

“Some of the roads don’t get plowed right away and you have people that attempt to go to work or attempt to go do some shopping there or they get stuck in the road, once they’re stuck in the roadway, they’re in the way of the plows are they’re not able to get through,” Lewis County Sheriff Michael Carpinelli said. “Then that makes a bit of emergency or traffic problem for everybody.”

The heaviest snowfall is expected Monday night through Tuesday when snow rates over three inches per hour can occur within the heaviest snow bands.

Carpinelli confirmed that the Sheriff’s Office has prepped its patrol cars, towing equipment and snowmobiles for extreme weather. All to prioritize safety.

“Slow down. Take your time. You know, there’s nothing worth rushing to and getting injured, not making it there,” Sheriff Carpinelli stated.

Lake effect snow warnings are scheduled to last until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27. Check back with ABC50 throughout the week for weather updates and alerts.