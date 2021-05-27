Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust applying to renew accreditation, seeking public input

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust is seeking public input as it is applying to renew its accreditation.

The land trust accreditation process requires the Tug Hill Tomorrow Land trust to renew every five years. The program recognizes land conservation organizations that meet national quality standards for protecting natural locations and working lands.

programs. “Going through the process the first time really helped us get better organized and strengthen our policies and procedures. It has helped us become more effective and efficient in our work,” said Executive Director, Linda Garrett. “I also think it is important for our supporters and partners to know that we are meeting these standards.”

The Land Trust first became an accredited land trust in 2011. Making it, at the time, one of 130 land trusts in the country. It then renewed its accreditation in 2016.

Incorporated in the renewal process, is a public comment period. As of May 27, this comment period is now open and asking for input from community members.

The Commission invites public input and accepts signed, written comments on pending applications. Comments must relate to how the Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust complies with national quality standards.

These standards address the ethical and technical operation of a land trust. A full list of standards can be found on the Land Trust Accreditation Commission website.

All public comments must be submitted by September 20, 2021.

Comments can be summited on www.landtrustaccreditation.org, info@landtrustaccreditation.org. or mailed to the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, Attn. Public Comments, (fax) 518-587-3183; (mail) 36 Phila Street, Suite 2, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.