Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust seeking photos for annual calendar showcasing the region

TUG HILL (WWTI) – The Annual Tug Hill Calendar Photo Contest is underway and Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust is looking for great photos taken anywhere within the Tug Hill region.

The land trust is encouraging the community to help inspire others by taking a break and capturing moments in photos of the wonder and uniqueness of nature in Tug Hill.

From landscapes to wildlife and people representative of the region’s cultural heritage, the land trust is encouraging everyone to get creative. Photos of wildlife, flowers, forests, farms, streams, landscapes and people are accepted.

How to submit:

The deadline to submit photos for the 2021 Calendar is Friday, May 29, 2020.

You may submit up to 10 photos.

All photos must be taken in the Tug Hill region.

Photos in all seasons are needed (winter, spring, summer & fall).

When submitting your photos use the following naming format: Last_First_Location_Description_MonthTaken.

Email your photos or any questions to Communications & Marketing Director, Meredith Davison at mdavison@tughilltomorrow.org.

A product Tug Hill residents look forward to every year, the beautiful full color 12×9 calendar is the only community produced Tug Hill calendar, featuring photos taken by local amateur photographers who live, work and play in the region.

The winning photo will be featured as the cover of the 2021 Calendar, top selected photos will be featured as months and smaller ones will also be featured throughout the months.

Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust is a non-profit regional organization that works with private landowners to protect and foster responsible stewardship practices of working forest, farm, recreation and wild lands in northern New York’s 2,100 square-mile Tug Hill region.

The Tug Hill region covers parts of Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida and Oswego Counties. To date over 19,000 acres of Tug Hill’s forests, farms, and wildlife habitat have been protected by the Land Trust.

