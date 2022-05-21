RICHLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — An 80-year-old man from Tully is facing felony charges after allegedly firing a rifle towards his neighbor’s camp and officers at the scene.

According to a press release from New York State Police, troopers in Pulaski were dispatched to 250 Pine Grove Road Camp #7 in the town of Richland around 1 p.m. on May 18 regarding an individual shooting his rifle at his neighbor’s property.

Police stated that a septic system control panel, septic system vent, and the side window of the neighbor’s residence were all shot and damaged. The bullet that struck the neighbor’s window reportedly went through the glass, into the residence, and exited the other side of the residence through the siding.

Troopers and BCI investigators responded to the camp and during the course of their investigation, they discovered that 80-year-old Robert Bailey from Tully barricaded himself inside the camp. During negotiations, Bailey fired several rounds from his rifles at the officers, according to police.

Members from the State Police Crisis Negotiations Unit responded and during the negotiations, Bailey continued to fire several more rounds from the residence toward officers. At approximately 5:30 p.m., members from the New York State Police Special Operations Response Team Central took Bailey into custody without further incident.

As a result of the incident, Bailey was charged with the following:

(3) counts Menacing a Police Officer, a class “D” felony

(2) counts Reckless Endangerment 1 st degree, a class “D” felony

degree, a class “D” felony Criminal Mischief 2 nd degree, a class “D” felony

degree, a class “D” felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree, a class “A” misdemeanor

State Police were assisted at the scene by the NYS Park Police, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Oswego Police Department, and the Northern Oswego County Ambulance.