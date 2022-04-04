WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new morning show is coming to radios across the North Country.

Intrepid Broadcasting Inc.,/TUNES 92.5 & 104.5 has announced the launch of its new morning show and welcomes its newest host Jennifer Coleman.

Beginning April 4, Coleman will be leading “The Morning Jam with Jenn” from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. every weekday morning on TUNES 92.5 & 104.5.

According to Intrepid Boardcasting Inc. Vice President Tim Sweeney, this will be a major step for the local radio station as it is a relaunch of its morning show.

“The Tunes Team is really excited to see what Jenn will bring to the morning airwaves. The chance to hear a solo, female talent on the morning drive is a voice our Northern New York community will really enjoy” Sweeney said in a press release. “Relaunching the morning show will return TUNES to being the only radio station in the market that is truly Live and Local, 12 hours a day, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.”

TUNES also noted that Coleman will be assisting the station with voice-overs, commercial productions, sales and remote broadcasting. Coleman is originally from Cleveland Ohio and has two children.

“I’m really looking forward to sharing good vibes in the morning with friends,” Coleman expressed.

‘The Morning Jam with Jenn’ can be listened to on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the dial at 92.5/104.5 FM or online on the TUNES 92.5/104.5 website.