New York State Police arrested 40-year-old Marc E. Counter of Tupper Lake on 51 weapons charges resulting from an arrest on October 18, 2022. (NYSP)

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Tupper Lake man was arrested Tuesday on illegal weapon possession charges, according to New York State Police.

Police say that 40-year-old Marc E. Counter of Tupper Lake was initially arrested on October 18 for alleged unlawful possession of a pistol. New York State Police say that a joint investigation with Tupper Lake Police resulted in the seizure of two additional pistols, 31 unlawfully possessed long guns, two illegal assault weapons, a silencer and several high-capacity magazines.

Counter was charged with 51 misdemeanors and felonies and was arraigned in Tupper Lake Village Court, according to police.

Counter was released on his own recognizance and will appear in court at a later date.