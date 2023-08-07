LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 30-year-old Turin man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a pair of boots and a pair of sneakers from the Lowville Farmers Co-op on Shady Avenue.

Lewis County Sheriffs Deputies helped arrested Zachary Lyndaker with one count of petit larceny. Lyndaker is alleged to have stolen a pair of Red Wing boots and a pair of sneakers from the Farmers Co-op.

The Lowville Police Department had asked for the public’s help in locating Lyndaker. County sheriffs deputies found Lyndaker and brought him to the Lowville police station, where he was processed.

Lyndaker was released and will appear in Lowville Town Court at a later date.