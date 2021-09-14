Turin man arrested after allegedly injuring, ripping male victims clothes

TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lewis County man was arrested late last week after an incident in Turin.

On September 10, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office arrested Scott M. Galarneau, 43, of Turin. According to Deputies, this arrest stems from an altercation that occurred on Gomer Hill Road on September 10.

Specifically, at about 6 p.m., Galarneau was involved in a physical altercation with a male subject. This resulted in the victim sustaining physical injuries and ripped clothing.

Subsequently, Galarneau was charged with Assault in the third degree and Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree. Both charges are class A misdemeanors.

Galarneau was arraigned via CAP Court in the Town of Greig Court where an order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim. He was released to reappear in the Town of Turing Court at a later date.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Turin Ambulance.