LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 46-year-old Turin man is facing multiple charges after an alleged incident on Thursday, September 28.

Lewis County Sheriffs Deputies arrested Michael Sovocool on Friday, September 29 following an alleged child abuse complaint. It was reported the Sovocool threw a 14-year-old male into a wall of his residence, onto the floor.

Sovocool then allegedly began punching the male with a closed fist and reportedly stomped the male with a boot. Sovocool was taken into custody and charged with second degree assault, which is a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, which is a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned in the Town of Croghan CAP Court and remanded to the Lewis County Jail without bail. Sheriffs deputies were assisted by South Lewis Central School and Lewis County Child Protective Services. This investigation is still ongoing.