LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lewis County Highway Department announced the start of bridge and culvert work in the Lewis County town of Turin on Monday, July 31.

The work on West Road will run from Route 26 to Main Street in Turin. County contractors are replacing a structure near Snow Ridge Ski Resort and another near Main Street. During this period the road will be restricted to local traffic only.

Officials say the road work will be completed by the end of October and to plan accordingly when traveling.