FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — An individual was ticketed after allegedly shooting a turkey in a Fort Drum training area.

According to a press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation, ECO Woyton noticed that vehicles were parked in an area that is closed to hunting and recreation. One of the vehicles was a truck that contained a recently harvested turkey in its bed.

Fort Drum Conservation Law Enforcement contacted the truck owner by phone and advised him to return to the vehicle. Officer Woyton determined the turkey was taken in the closed area and ticketed the shooter for unlawful take of a turkey and failing to properly tag the bird, both pending in the town of Antwerp Court.

Fort Drum Conservation Law Enforcement also issued multiple citations to the vehicle and their hunting partner for violating Fort Drum regulations. More information about Turkey hunting seasons can be found on the DEC website.