WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — They’ve called it the “Twin Threat.”

Agencies across Jefferson County have sounded the alarm regarding Fentanyl and Xylazine that are being laced with drugs.

Xylazine hit the region earlier this year and has concerned the Alliance for Better Communities as it continues to face high overdose rates.

“It is becoming an epidemic, it is becoming a worry,” The Alliance’s Community Coalition Liason Caitlin Lawler expressed. “It’s being found in stuff that people have no idea that they’re using. So we want to let people know this is a threat. It has been found in Jefferson County.”

To date in 2023, nine people in Jefferson County have died from drug overdoses, according to the Alliance. Out of this number seven were caused by fentanyl. This drug is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

But Xylazine has also been deadly. It has been detected in two deaths between 2020 and 2023. The drug is a tranquilizer most commonly used on large animals, subsequently not approved for human use.

Because it is a narcotic, life-saving methods like Narcan won’t reverse its effects. The Alliance also fears that street drugs aren’t the only target.

“Nowadays, where people are taking one medication, they may think it’s Adderall, but it’s mimicked to look like that and it’s actually fentanyl, or could possibly have Xylazine in it,” Lawler warned. “It’s not just happening to certain people. There are users, but there are other people that have no idea that this could impact them or the people they know.”

Because this issue is not expected to diminish in the near future, the Alliance just received a shipment of Xylazine testing strips. These allow individuals to test substances for the deadly drug before it is used.

The Alliance also just started its “Leave It There” program, where Xylazine test strips and Narcan is distributed to first responders. Agencies can then leave the kits at the scene of overdoses with friends and families.

“They are the ones who get called to the scene of overdoses,” Lawler said. “So they can leave these kits behind so that they have these.”

But all of these kits are available at no cost through the Alliance for Better Communities.

“Narcan is about saving a life,” Lawlor stated. “A lot of people may never realize they need to use it. But if they have it, especially in certain areas of Jefferson County. If they’re more rural and it’s going to take more time for medical services to get there, sometimes that’s too long.”

If you are in need of testing trips, Narcan or additional resources, the Alliance for Better Communities is located at 167 Polk Street, Suite 320 in Watertown. The office can also be reached at 315-788-4660.