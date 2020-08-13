Twitter campaign to help raise awareness for hot car injury prevention

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — KidsAndCars.org and the National Highway Safety Administration is hosting a Tweet-up to raise awareness about preventing hot car deaths.

The two organizations are asking all users to join the campaign today by posting using the hashtags #heatstrokekills, #lookbeforeyoulock and #passtheHotCarsAct.

According to KidsAndCars.org, as children are home more often due to COVID-19, the percentage of children that gained access to a vehicle on their own is nearly double the average this year. Approximately 47% this year compared to 26% on average. When children have access, especially during summer months, they are more at risk to be unknowingly left inside.





In the hot summer months, this annually results in Child Vehicular Heat Strokes. Unfortunately, in 2020 so far there have been 15 hot car deaths in the U.S.

To amplify the urgency of the cause and for more information, all are encouraged to participate in the online campaign.

To learn more visit the KidsAndCars.org website.

