(WWTI) — Two lucky winners took home $1 million after buying scratch-off tickets from Stewart’s Shops in New York.

According to a press release from the company, one woman purchased a $1 million Bonus Word Cashword scratch in Ellenville. The other winning ticket was purchased from the Stewart’s Shops in Voorheesville on a Holiday Magic scratch ticket.

Both winners decided to take their $1 million winnings as a single lump sum payment totaling $651,000 after taxes and fees. The Ellenville’s winner’s prize is one of five jackpot prizes that are available through the game, with four prizes still remaining.

However, the Holiday Match scratch-off only has one more $1 million winner available at this time. More information about the winners and games can be found on the Stewart’s Shops website.