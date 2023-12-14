POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State recently announced that two adult-use cannabis dispensaries in Potsdam were among the nearly 40 that have or will open in 2023.

In a press release, New York State currently anticipates having at least 37 adult-use dispensaries open for business. At these legal adult-use dispensaries, New Yorkers will be able to access safer, licensed cannabis products produced, grown, and tested to meet the state’s rigorous safety standards, right here in the Empire State.

The Potsdam locations are The Highest Peak in the village of Potsdam on 5 Market Street. The business is the first adult-use dispensary in Potsdam and woman-owned. The other store is The Firehaus at 7479 US Highway 11, which opened yesterday.

Among these dispensaries, eight are majority Black-owned, five are Hispanic-owned, and nine are women-owned, highlighting New York’s commitment to fostering a representative and inclusive cannabis market. According to recent industry research, fewer than 20 out of the 10,000 medical and adult-use cannabis retail shops across the country are majority Black-owned. Meaning less than 0.2 percent of all national dispensaries are Black-owned, while in New York over 20 percent of adult-use dispensaries are majority Black-owned.

In May, Governor Hochul passed legislation intended to curtail storefronts selling cannabis without a license. Since June, enforcement officers from the Office of Cannabis Management and Department of Taxation and Finance have been inspecting shops, seizing products, and padlocking unlicensed stores. In total, the combined effort has inspected 350 locations, 88 of which have been re-inspected, yielding over 11,000 pounds of seized illicit cannabis worth more than $54 million. OCM and DTF investigators will continue inspections each and every week across the State.