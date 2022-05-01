LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two women have been arrested after allegedly stealing merchandise from the Walmart located in Lowville.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, their officers were notified by Walmart Asset Protection that two females were identified on camera and in person stealing multiple items. The stolen items were valued at $599.87.

As a result of an investigation, 19-year-old Cheyenne Goodsill and 27-year-old Stephanie Goodsill were arrested and charged with Petit Larceny. They were issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Lowville court at a later date.