Two arrested in Canton following methamphetamine detection

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest of two Canton individuals on August 5 following a search warrant.
Scott Wright age 32 and Amber Gilmore age 28 were arrested for Unlawful Manufacturing of Methamphetamine in the 3rd degree, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree.
Wright and Gilmore were arrainged virtually in Town of Morristown Court, released due back in court on a later date.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by members of New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team.
