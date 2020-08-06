Two arrested in Canton following methamphetamine detection

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest of two Canton individuals on August 5 following a search warrant.

Scott Wright age 32 and Amber Gilmore age 28 were arrested for Unlawful Manufacturing of Methamphetamine in the 3rd degree, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree.

Wright and Gilmore were arrainged virtually in Town of Morristown Court, released due back in court on a later date.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by members of New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team.

