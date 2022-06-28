LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Drug Task Force issued a press release regarding two individuals who failed to appear in court, and are now facing additional felony charges.

According to the LCDTF, they assisted the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office with Bench Warrants for failure to appear for 27-year-old Jesse E. Lee and 28-year-old Rebecca C. Lynch on May 10. The two were located at 6010 Maine Street in Glenfield where Lee was taken into custody without incident and Lynch was found hiding in a closet.

Officers reported that when they were at the residence, drugs and drug paraphernalia were observed in plain view. As a result, the apartment was secured and the task force received a search warrant authorizing an official search of the apartment.

The LCDTF stated that 18 items from the apartment were taken into evidence. The items included approximately three grams of fentanyl, approximately four grams of methamphetamine, eight glassine envelopes or heroin or fentanyl, 12 strips of Suboxone and a Suboxone pill, digital scales, drug packaging, drug stamps to identify the packaging, and a throwing star.

As a result, Lee and Lynch were charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the fifth degree, two counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the second degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree.

Additionally, Lee was charged with Grand Larceny in the fourth degree by the Lowville Police Department on June 8. Police stated that Lee stole a four-wheeler after his release from jail. On June 17, Lynch was also charged with Burglary in the second degree by the Lowville Police Department.

On June 22, the Lowville Police Department requested the LCDTF to assist with a search warrant for a lockbox that Lee had when he was arrested on June 8. Lewis County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Willie was called in to conduct a sniff and alerted on the lockbox, which allowed the Lowville PD and Task Force to receive a search warrant authorizing them to open the box. Police reported that they found approximately 15 grams of methamphetamine, six Suboxone pills, digital scaled, and drug packing inside of the lockbox.

Lee remains in Lewis County Jail on bail from his June 8 arraignment with additional felony and misdemeanor charges pending the discretion of the Lewis County District Attorney’s Office. Lynch is being held in jail regarding the June 17 arrests.