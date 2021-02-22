Two charged for stealing items from Plattsburgh motel

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two have been charged with theft following an incident at a Plattsburgh motel.

New York State Police have confirmed that Alexandra B. Simpson, 33, and Brandon M. Hough, 35, both of Rouses Point have been arrested in connection with a larceny at America’s Best Value Inn in Plattsburgh, New York.

According to State Police this is following an investigation that was initiated by motel staff on November 5 when Simpson and Hough were noticed to have moved and remove motel property.

The items stolen were not identified.

Simpson and Hough were both charged with one county of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree. They were released on appearance tickets returnable to the Plattsburgh Town Court.