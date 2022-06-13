ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed that two more residents have lost their lives to COVID-19-related issues in a bi-weekly report on June 13.

The additional deaths brought the death toll in the county to 198. The report also confirmed that 80 new cases were confirmed over the weekend in the county, bringing the total active cases to 104.

At the time of the report, ten residents were hospitalized with the virus, five were admitted for COVID, five were admitted with incidental COVID, and two were in the ICU.

Additionally, the case rate per every 100,000 residents over a 7-day period was 81.75 on Monday. There were 16.4 new COVID admissions over the last week and the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients was 2.1%.

The community-level increased back to medium after remaining at low risk for several weeks. The percentage of positive lab-confirmed tests was 3.7% on Monday.

The county reported that 61.3% of the county population is vaccinated for COVID-19. St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

After June 30, 2022, the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department will no longer be contacting individuals who test positive for COVID-19. Individuals will still be notified of their positive test results by the place where they were tested, but they will no longer receive a phone call from a St. Lawrence County Public Health or New York State case investigator.

However, residents should continue to report positive home test results to the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department using the online form found on our website. Those who are unable to access the online form should call the department during business hours.

OVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.