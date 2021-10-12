Two COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Jefferson County over holiday weekend

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WWTI) — Two additional Jefferson County residents died from the coronavirus over the Columbus Day weekend.

This was confirmed in a daily COVID-19 report from Jefferson County officials. There have been four deaths reported since October 1 and there have now been 94 COVID-19 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Additionally, 174 residents tested positive for the virus over the extended weekend. There are now 470 residents in mandatory COVID-19 isolation and 876 in mandatory quarantine. Out of the total cases, there at 22 residents hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county.

Jefferson County remains designated as an area of high community transmission. Public Health recently reported high levels of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in the City of Watertown and the Village of Carthage and West Carthage wastewaters. The county’s 14-day positivity rate is now 5.3%.

Due to the high community transmission, health officials are encouraging universal mask-wearing indoors or while in public spaces. Those who are unvaccinated are required to wear a mask.

Officials also continue to remind residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.