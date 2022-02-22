ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two more St. Lawrence County residents have died from COVID-19 related issues.

This was confirmed in a daily report from St. Lawrence County Public Health on Tuesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic 175 St. Lawrence County residents have died due to the coronavirus.

The report also confirmed 190 new cases in the county over the long weekend. The rise in positives brought the total active cases in the county to 270.

There were 16 individuals hospitalized in St. Lawrence County at the time of the report. Out of all hospitalizations, three are in the ICU. Nine patients were admitted for COVID-19 while the other seven were admitted with incidental COVID-19.

In the last seven days, 6.6% of all COVID-19 tests processed in St. Lawrence County were found to be positive. This is much higher than the statewide seven-day positivity rate which was 2.2%.

As of February 22, St. Lawrence County’s case rate per 100,000 residents was 332.28. Additionally, 60.2% of the total county population was fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.