POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Three individuals were hospitalized and two later died after a motor vehicle accident in St. Lawrence County.

According to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a crash around 3:24 p.m. on April 29 at the intersection of Flat Rock Road and County Route 34 in the town of Potsdam.

The press release stated that 88-year-old Jay Brady was operating a 2007 Buick heading north on Flat Rock Road when he failed to yield to the right of way to a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Jeep was traveling east on County Route 34 and was being operated by 21-year-old Ashley Powell.

As a result of the collision, both cars exited the roadway. The West Potsdam Fire Department utilized extrication to remove Jay Brady and his wife 85-year-old Ruth Brady from their vehicle.

All three individuals involved in the accident were transported to Canton Potsdam Hospital where Jay was pronounced dead and his wife later died.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the West Potsdam Fire Department, Canton Rescue and Potsdam Rescue.