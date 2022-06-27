HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two people were transported to the hospital after being involved in a motorcycle accident in Hermon.

According to New York State Police, Troopers were called to East DeKalb Road in the town of Hermon for a report of a motorcycle accident around 10:06 p.m. on June 25. A preliminary investigation determined that the driver of the motorcycle, 39-year-old Darren J. Caldwell from Norfolk, and his passenger were traveling westbound on East DeKalb Road prior to the accident.

The accident reportedly occurred when Caldwell failed to negotiate a right turn, exited the road, and hit a mailbox. As a result, both Coldwell and his passenger were ejected from the motorcycle.

Caldwell was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for treatment and his passenger was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital. An investigation into the accident is ongoing.