LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Lewis County Health System and Beaver River Health Center announced two new Family Nurse Practitioners will join the medical staff this autumn.

The Beaver River Health Center staff is looking forward to welcoming Nurse Practitioners Amy Phair and Alison Kiser to their patient-focused team. The additional two well-trained and caring providers will improve access to health care services in the Beaver Falls area and bring a great depth of experience to help us better serve the community’s needs. Sean Harney, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Employee Practices.

Phair will join the staff in September while Kiser will join the team in October. They will join physicians R. Brian Shambo, M.D., and Robert Semlear, M.D. Beaver River Health Center will release more information on each new provider and appointment schedules in September.