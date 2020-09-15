Two food distribution events to serve North Country this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program and Nourish New York, several companies and organizations will serve Jefferson and St. Lawrence County this weekend.

American Dairy Association North East, Renzi Foodservice and community organizations will supply over 43,000 pounds of food through two drive through events.

The organizations will distribute food at Cape Vincent Elementary School and Madrid-Waddington Central School on Saturday, September 19 at 10 a.m. Event individual event will supply over 21,000 pounds of food to local community members.

Participants will each receive a box of produce, meat and dairy items while supplies lasts.

According to ADANE, no prior registration or paperwork is required, but all attendees will be required to remain in their vehicles to ensure to safety of all.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.