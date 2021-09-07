Two found dead after fatal house fire in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — State police responded to a house fire at 9201 Fraser Road in Steuben on September 6.

When fire departments arrived on the scene they discovered the entire house was already engulfed in flames. After entering the home fire responders located two individuals that were already deceased. The names of both individuals are being withheld until the Medical Examiner’s Office can determine a positive identification.

Barneveld Fire Department responded to the scene with various other departments assisting. The NYS Office of Fire Prevention and Control responded and is conducting an investigation. Although the cause of the fire is still under investigation it appears to be accidental according to a press release from the New York State Police.