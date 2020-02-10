Two Ft. Drum soldiers receive prestigious Sergeant Audie Muprhy Club Award

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The SGT Audie Murphy Club added two new members to its prestigious ranks today on Ft. Drum.

SSG Agnelo Lopes and SFC Joshua O’Crowley received the Sergeant Audie Murphy Award today in the company of high ranking officials and their fellow soldiers.

This award is presented to non-commissioned officers who show great promise, commitment to service and who have passed a serious of rigorous tasks, giving them the right to be called SGT Audie Murphy Club members.

The SGT Audie Murphy Club is a prestigious club for soldiers on Ft. Drum that is meant to assist the local community through volunteerism and dedication from it’s service members.

