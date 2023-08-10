ALEXANDRIA BAY (WWTI) – The Northern New York Community Foundation and Thousand Islands Bridge Authority rcently named the Class of 2023 recipients of the Northern New York Community Foundation Russell I. Wilcox Thousand Islands Bridge Authority Scholarship.

General Brown graduates Natalie Hunter and Tucker Rosbrook, who both were recent graduates, were each awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

Hunter is a Watertown native who graduated with honors from General Brown High School in June. She will attend SUNY Brockport this fall where she plans to pursue a degree in nursing. She aspires to a career as a Registered Nurse. Natalie is the daughter of Ronald Hunter and Jennifer Dean and the stepdaughter of David Dean, Watertown.

Rosbrook is a Watertown native who graduated with honors from General Brown High School in June. He will attend SUNY Oswego this fall to pursue a bachelor’s degree in finance. He aspires to a career as a financial advisor. Tucker is the son of Julie and Lee Rosbrook, Watertown.

Current full-time Thousand Islands Bridge Authority employees, retirees, and their children and grandchildren are eligible to apply for the scholarship, which is awarded annually through the Community Foundation.