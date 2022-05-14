VERONA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two individuals were transported to Oneida Hospital after a deer caused a vehicle to crash in the town of Verona.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, deputies responded to Irish Ridge Road near Germany Road in the Town of Verona around 8:42 p.m. on May 11 for a one-car property damage motor vehicle accident. After arriving at the scene deputies discovered that 36-year-old Hayley Tucket from Verona was operating a Black 2011 GMC Sierra pickup truck with her 15-year-old son passenger traveling north prior to the accident.

The accident occurred when a deer came out of the roadway and Hayley’s passenger side front tire exited the eastern shoulder of the roadway causing her to go into an earth embankment and strike a fence after she tried to avoid the deer. Hayley’s car eventually came to rest on the eastern shoulder of the roadway.

Hayley and her passenger were evaluated and transported on scene by Amcare ambulance to Oneida Hospital in the City of Oneida for minor facial injuries. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by New London Fire Department and Durhamville Fire Department.