NEWPORT, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are investigating a motorcycle and vehicle crash that took place in Herkimer County.

According to New York State Police in Herkimer, a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle being operated by 26-year-old Matthew C. Borek from Herkimer was traveling southeast on Route 28 around 5:05 p.m. on April 15. An accident occurred when Borek failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, crossed over into the northbound lane, and struck the driver’s side of a 2015 Nissan.

The Nissan was being operated by 40-year-old Rebecca A. Loren from Cohoes. She was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital for a complaint of pain.

Borek was ejected from his motorcycle and was transported by Kuyahoora Ambulance to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for head and face trauma and is expected to survive. An investigation into the accident is ongoing.