Two individuals hospitalized after ATV crash in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s office is investigating an ATV crash that happened on part of the Lewis County ATV trail system on October 8.

According to a press release from Lewis County police, the crash occurred specifically on the NY Central Railroad Bed around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night. The release states that 43-year-old Walter Eagan was traveling south on a 2002 Yamaha Grizzly 660 with 26-year-old Joshua Streeter as a rear passenger when they struck a tree limb that had fallen into the trail.

The impact caused both individuals to be ejected from the ATV. As a result, both were transported to Lewis County General hospital, and Streeter was then transferred to SUNY Upstate in Syracuse.

The investigation is ongoing. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Monnat’s Towing, Lewis County Search and Rescue 3G Fire Department, and New York State Police.