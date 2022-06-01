JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College is recognizing two of its students who have been named to the All-New York Academic Team for Phi Theta Kappa, which is the international honor society for community colleges.

To be chosen for the All-New York Academic Team, students must hold a minimum grade point average of 3.25 and have a history of scholarly achievement. Candidates are also evaluated on their leadership and community-service involvement.

The college announced that Malachi R. Adkins from Watertown and Katherine A. Monteith from Watertown both met the requirements and were chosen to join the team. Both students were recognized for their achievements at the College’s Student Awards Ceremony held on April 28.

Adkins graduated with his associate in arts degree in humanities and social sciences from JCC in May. According to JCC, Adkins held a perfect 4.0 GPA and has been named to the President’s List each semester, and participated in the College’s optional Honors Program. He was also the vice president of JCC’s Tau Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success.

Adkins also served as a peer mentor, orientation leader and volunteered as a teacher assistant in the College’s pilot program for first-year students. In April, he was named Outstanding Statistics Student, Outstanding Honors Student, and Outstanding Liberal Arts Student. Additionally, he received an Outstanding Creative Writing Contribution Award for his submissions to the Black River Review, a journal of poetry, musical arrangements, prose, and fine arts. He plans on transferring to SUNY Plattsburgh in the fall to pursue a bachelor’s degree in philosophy.

Monteith graduated with her associate in arts degree in humanities and social sciences from JCC in May. In addition to being a full-time student, she was an Intelligence Analyst in the U.S. Army Reserves. She was also the president of JCC’s Tau Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and participates in the College’s optional Honors Program.

Monteith held a 3.71 GPA and has earned President’s and Dean’s List honors each semester at JCC. In April, she was named Outstanding Honors Student. She was also a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success and serves as a peer tutor. After graduating from JCC, Monteith will begin employment as a Park Ranger Interpreter at the National Mall in Washington D.C. In the fall, she plans on transferring to The Catholic University of America to pursue a bachelor’s and master’s degree in history.

More information about the college and each student can be found on the JCC website.