JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County COVID-19 death toll increased once again over the weekend.

Two more Jefferson County residents have lost their lives to COVID-related complications. This was confirmed in a daily COVID-19 report on February 28 issued by Jefferson County Administrator Robert Hagemann.

Since the first COVID-19 death was reported on July 30, 2020, there have been 158 deaths in the county. Additionally, on February 28, Jefferson County confirmed 49 new COVID-19 cases among residents.

At the time of the report, there were 81 residents in mandatory isolation and three hospitalized. There were no cases confirmed among nursing home or assisted living residents.

Despite the new cases and new fatalities, the County’s positivity rate per 100,000 residents decreased and to 118.36. There were also 99 new recoveries.

Jefferson County’s community transmission rate has been reduced to medium. However, officials continue to urge residents to take COVID-19 precautions. This includes self-isolation is symptoms are presented, which can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste.