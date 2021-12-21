JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative in Jefferson County on December 20.

The initiative took place in the towns of Hounsfield, Watertown, and Adams. As a result of the initiative, 12 local businesses were checked and found in compliance with underage drinking laws. The 12 businesses are listed below:

7 Eleven Convenience Store – Sackets Harbor NY – 13821 State Route 3 Sackets Harbor

Dollar General – Sackets Harbor NY – 17953 County Route 75 Sackets Harbor, NY

Top’s Supermarket Watertown, NY – 1330 Washington Street Watertown, NY

Sunoco Gas Station – Watertown, NY – 19221 US Route 11 Watertown, NY

Mercer’s Convenience Store – Watertown, NY – 21623 State Route 232 Watertown, NY

7 Eleven Convenience Store – Adams Center, NY – 17942 State Route 177 Adams Center, NY

Valero Gas Station – Adams Center Market – 13306 North Street Adams Center, NY

Kinney’s Drugs – Adams NY – 10923 US Route 11 Adams, NY

Tops Supermarket – Adams NY – 10916 US Route 11 Adams, NY

South Jefferson Wine and Liquor – Adams NY – 42 West Church Street Adams, NY

Mercer’s Convenience – Adams NY – 32 East Church Street Adams, NY

Freeway Grocery – Adams NY – 54 West Church Street Adams, NY

However, two local businesses were found not to be in compliance with the laws dealing with the sale of alcohol to a person under the age of 21 years old.

This included the Adams Center Wines and Liquor Store located in the Adams Center Market. As a result, 51-year-old Sheri L. Peer was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the First Degree and Prohibitive Sale of Alcohol to a person under 21 years old.

The other business found out of compliance was Stewart’s Shop #399 located in Adams. As a result of the initiative, 51-year-old Sara A. Mustizer was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the First Degree degree and Prohibitive Sale of Alcohol to a person under 21 years old.

More information on the initiative can be found on the New York State Police website.